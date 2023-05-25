The Benton House of Douglasville was recently awarded “Best Memory Care” by US News and World Report. The award was achieved based on recent resident and family surveys.
Over 3,000 communities participated, with the top 25% nationwide recognized for excellence. In all, 20 Benton Houses were honored.
Shelly Ealey, executive director of Benton House of Douglasville says receiving the honor adds another accolade to the award-winning company. “We accept every award with humility and gratitude. But we are particularly pleased to be recognized by US News and World Report because of the scale of the community group and national scope. Benton House is particularly proud this is the second consecutive year to win a US News Best of Award. When you combine this award with our Great Place to Work status it tells us we have a very special community, for both residents and our team.”
Benton House is a senior living community offering assisted living and memory care.
For more information call the community at 770-942-9449.
