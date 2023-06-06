Habitat

Dale Bercher

Dale Bercher, president of Cobb-County based Bercher Homes and Accent Realty Group, has been elected to Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.

Bercher has a 30-year career in the new home building industry. His father and grandfather both worked in construction and real estate, leading to his early attraction to the industry. His foray into construction began in high school while working for home builders in various capacities and cemented his passion for the industry and his decision to pursue a professional career as a home builder. Bercher attended Louisiana State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management, while operating a successful remodeling company to pay for college.