Dale Bercher, president of Cobb-County based Bercher Homes and Accent Realty Group, has been elected to Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.
Bercher has a 30-year career in the new home building industry. His father and grandfather both worked in construction and real estate, leading to his early attraction to the industry. His foray into construction began in high school while working for home builders in various capacities and cemented his passion for the industry and his decision to pursue a professional career as a home builder. Bercher attended Louisiana State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management, while operating a successful remodeling company to pay for college.
Upon graduating in 1988, Bercher started working at a Fortune 500 home builders corporation. During his 13-year career with this company, he held the positions of Warranty Supervisor, Builder, Construction Manager, and eventually Division President. In 2001, Bercher left to accept the position of Chief Operating Officer with a large private Atlanta home-building company, where he enjoyed eight years of managing the company. Bercher founded Bercher Homes in 2010.
Bercher is also a graduate of Leadership Cobb Class of 2018 and has been an active and committed member of our board of directors. He and his wife Becky have been incredibly supportive of Habitat’s mission in recent years, including being the presenting sponsor of our annual fundraising concert, “Harmonies for Homes” for three years.
“We are so grateful for Dale's humble servant heart and leadership,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “His construction knowledge and willingness to serve continues to be an incredible asset to our organization.”
About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta
In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.
About Habitat for Humanity
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in southern Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.