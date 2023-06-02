Georgia is known for its hot and humid summers, and this climate can be challenging for many flowering plants. However, some species thrive in this environment and are perfect for our Georgia gardens. Here are some of the best flowering plants to consider that will grow well in our area:
1. Coneflowers — These rugged and reliable perennials are an excellent garden choice.
They come in various colors, from bright pink to deep purple, and can tolerate heat and drought. Native to Georgia.
2. Black-eyed Susans — Another tough and reliable perennial, black-eyed Susans are a pleasant addition to any garden.
They produce masses of yellow flowers with dark centers and can also tolerate heat and drought; and pollinators are attracted to them, which is a bonus. Native to Georgia.
3. Daylilies — These hardy perennials come in a wide range of colors, including yellow, orange, red, and pink. They bloom throughout the summer. They are easy to grow and can tolerate various growing conditions, from full sun to partial shade.
4. Rose of Sharon — This flowering shrub produces beautiful, hibiscus-like flowers in shades of pink, white, and blue. It can tolerate heat and drought and is an exceptional choice for a garden.
5. Butterfly weed — As the name suggests, this plant is a magnet for butterflies. It produces bright orange flowers and can tolerate heat and drought. It is a member of the milkweed family and is an essential plant for monarch butterflies as it serves as a host plant for their caterpillars. Native to Georgia.
6. Lantana — This colorful shrub produces clusters of tiny flowers in red, orange, yellow, and pink shades. It is hardy and can thrive in full sun or partial shade. It is an ideal choice for attracting butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden.
Our Georgia summers can be tough on plants. Nonetheless, some plants can thrive in hot, dry conditions with minimal watering. Here are some of the best summer plants that require little water.
1. Lavender — Lavender is not only a beautiful addition to any garden, but it’s also a hardy plant that can withstand hot and dry conditions.
It’s drought-tolerant and doesn’t require much watering, making it a suitable choice for those looking for low-maintenance plants.
2. Succulents — Succulents are some of the most popular plants for hot and dry climates because they are designed to store water in their leaves, stems, and roots.
They come in various shapes and sizes and are easy to care for, making them great for beginners.
3. Cacti — Cacti are another type of succulent that is perfect for hot and dry climates. They’re known for their unique shapes and sizes, requiring very little water to survive.
They also come in many colors and can add a delightful and quirky touch to your garden.
4. Zinnias — Zinnias are colorful flowers that bloom in the summer and require minimal watering. They are known for producing large, daisy-like flowers in various colors, including pink, red, orange, yellow, and purple. They’re easy to grow and versatile, making them an outstanding choice for those looking to add color to their garden.
5. Marigolds — Marigolds are another flower that can withstand hot and dry conditions.
Known for their bright and vibrant blooms, ranging from yellow and orange to red and burgundy, they typically have small, daisy-like flowers with a distinctive scent. They’re easy to grow. They also help repel pests, making them a natural alternative to pesticides.
As you see, most of the plants listed can tolerate the heat and humidity of our area.
When selecting flowering plants for your garden, it is important to choose species that can handle the heat and humidity of our region.
You can create a beautiful and thriving garden for years by choosing plants well-suited to our local climate.
Debra Saturday is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.