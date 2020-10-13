The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County for October features the creative works by Chaney Billips.
Raised in the plains of Texas and Oklahoma and then spending her married years exploring the South, Billips sought out inspiration and materials to create with wherever she went. From craft shows to paint parties, private art lessons to mask sewing, her home studio is always a fun and chaotic place to be. Billips' favorite medium is watercolor, but she recently discovered the beautiful textures that come with modeling pastes, the joys of pottery, and the wide world of digital design. Billips considers herself the perpetual student of the arts and will learn any new artform from anyone willing to teach her.
Billips is beginning her sixth year of teaching K4 through 12th grade art classes locally at Harvester Christian Academy. She lives and teaches daily with the motto “when you think you have made a mistake, think of it as an opportunity to create something beautiful”.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.