More than a month ago, Linda McCormick, MD, board-certified pediatrician with Tanner Healthcare for Children and formerly with Carousel Pediatrics, received gut-wrenching news — she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia called acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Considered a pillar of health, Dr. McCormick’s diagnosis was a shock to her family and patients.
“Toward the end of April and early May, my mom began feeling under the weather — tired, sore throat,” said daughter, Heather Ford, MD, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Willowbrooke Psychiatric Center. “She thought this was a cold or sickness she caught from a patient.”
Despite feeling unwell, Dr. McCormick continued to work and participate in her normal activities — church choir, community chorus, yoga and picking up her grandchildren from school — but the evening of May 3, she began feeling fatigued and discovered a sore on her tongue.
The next day, Dr. McCormick had a tongue biopsy and lab work, revealing declining immunity and was advised to stay home from work.
Through the next week, Dr. McCormick began feeling worse — extreme fatigue, decreased appetite and febrile. Lab work was continued, and on May 12, the results revealed a low blood count and decreased white blood cells. She was immediately sent to an Atlanta-area hospital for admission.
“After more tests and a bone marrow biopsy, our worst fear was confirmed — my mom was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia called acute myeloid leukemia (AML),” said Dr. Ford.
For more than 30 years, Dr. McCormick has been an integral part of the west Georgia community, providing care to generations of children.
“We are humbled by the outpouring of love and support we have received since mom’s diagnosis,” said Dr. Ford.
The staff at Tanner Health System are hopeful that they can find someone who is a bone marrow match for Dr. McCormick so she can continue her fight with renewed strength and hope.
Standing alongside Dr. McCormick in her battle against leukemia, Tanner Health System will be hosting a blood and bone marrow drive in her honor on July 18 at Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica, Classrooms A and B, from noon to 4 p.m., and July 28 at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton, Classroom 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We encourage everyone to take part in these events,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health System. “It’s important that we all do our part to help those around us — especially those who take care of us.”
In addition to finding a match for a bone marrow transplant, you may also donate platelets, which are essential for her blood infusions.
“We are confident that someone out there holds the key to helping my mom overcome this,” Dr. Ford said.
These drives will serve as an opportunity to not only contribute to her fight, but also to save the lives of others.
To make an appointment to give blood, you can access redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: tannerhealth.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.