LifeLine Animal Project, in partnership with Petco Foundation and Skechers, celebrated National Foster a Pet Month by recognizing Foster Hero Kim Blumenthal of Douglas County for her dedication and commitment to animals at LifeLine Animal Project’s Fulton County Animal Services (FCAS) shelter.
According to LifeLine’s FCAS Foster Supervisor Michelle Harmon, Kim has been a godsend to their organization.
“Kim has opened up her heart and home to harder-to-place dogs, including those who are dying (hospice dogs), have behavioral issues or are sick or injured,” said Harmon. “No challenge is too great for Kim, and she commits herself to each animal, making sure they are loved, nurtured, and ready to become great family members. We are so grateful for all the gifts that Kim brings to our foster program.”
“It is an honor to recognize the Local Foster Heroes who are making a difference in their communities and demonstrating the lifesaving impact of fostering pets,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. “During the response to the COVID-19 crisis, we saw a significant spike in the number of people fostering pets. Our goal is to continue this trend, inspire more people to join the pet fostering movement and make pets sheltering in foster homes, versus animal shelters, the new normal. Because, if less than 2 percent of pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, we could eliminate unnecessary euthanasia in animal shelters tomorrow.”
To learn more about LifeLine Animal Project and fostering a pet, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit petcofoundation.org/pledge.
About LifeLine Animal Project
A nonprofit founded in 2002, LifeLine Animal Project provides lifesaving solutions to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals in county shelters. LifeLine manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, where it has sustained lifesaving rates above 90%, and operates two high-volume spay and neuter clinics. LifeLine’s Community Animal Center features an adoption center and a full-service, low-cost veterinary clinic to help make pet care accessible to all. LifeLine provides services to over 40,000 animals annually and has performed nearly 140,000 free and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to date, including 40,000 stray/feral cats through its Community Cat program, metro Atlanta’s first and largest trap-neuter-return assistance program. LifeLine’s community outreach initiatives improve the quality of life for pets and people in the Atlanta area For more information, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org or follow LifeLine on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Petco Foundation and BOBS from Skechers
At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we’ve invested more than $260 million in lifesaving work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoption. So far, we’ve helped more than 6.5 million pets find their new loving families, and we’re just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.
BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of footwear, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives. Over the past three years, Skechers has contributed more than $5.45 million to help more than one million shelter pets, including saving more than 661,000 rescued pets in the United States. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference and its partnership with the Petco Foundation, visit www.BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
