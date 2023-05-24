The West Georgia Board of REALTORS® will be hosting a seminar titled, Pathways to Owning a Home on Saturday, June 24. The seminar will be held at the Douglasville Conference Center and is open to anyone who is seeking to buy a home for the first time. Whether someone has already begun the process of buying a home or is only beginning to think about the journey, the West Georgia Board invites members of Douglasville and the surrounding communities to learn more about the resources and opportunities available to them to assist them in purchasing a home.
Archie Emerson, from NID HCA Emerson, Inc., a HUD-approved and nonprofit counseling agency, will be featured as the key speaker for the third year in a row at the seminar. She will be joined by a panel of the West Metro Atlanta area’s top mortgage lenders who will be discussing the various loan programs that are available to assist first-time buyers. Attendees will hear and learn from the speakers, then time will be allotted for questions and discussion after their presentations.
