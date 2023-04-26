At the April 17 Board of Education meeting, the Douglas County School System recognized two special groups. The Alexander High School boys basketball team was recognized for winning the Class 6A state championship in March. The Cougars took down Lee County in the championship game to win the title. Additionally, several local students were honored for taking part in the Young Georgia Authors writing competition. Young Georgia Authors is a writing competition designed to encourage students to develop an enthusiasm and expertise in their writing. The competition has been around for more than two decades and is open to all students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Trending Videos