At the April 17 Board of Education meeting, the Douglas County School System recognized two special groups. The Alexander High School boys basketball team was recognized for winning the Class 6A state championship in March. The Cougars took down Lee County in the championship game to win the title. Additionally, several local students were honored for taking part in the Young Georgia Authors writing competition. Young Georgia Authors is a writing competition designed to encourage students to develop an enthusiasm and expertise in their writing. The competition has been around for more than two decades and is open to all students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Zoetis to invest $100M in Douglas manufacturing facility
- Local woman charged with attacking child at Hunter Park
- Chapel Hill, Lithia Springs and Alexander win region track titles
- Dugan, Collins hold session talk in VR
- GBI: Lithia man killed by deputy after charging at woman with knife
- Temple man charged in accident that left two dead
- Sheriff investigating possible P-card fraud
- 'Birds, Butterflies and Beautiful Cars' awards presented; photos on exhibit through June 29
Most Popular
Articles
- Man gets life for child molestation
- Former VR coach files suit against Carroll County Schools
- Temple man charged in accident that left two dead
- Local woman charged with attacking child at Hunter Park
- Motorcyclist dies in crash near mall
- Woman charged with stealing from employer
- Sheriff investigating possible P-card fraud
- Middle school basketball champions honored
- GBI: Lithia man killed by deputy after charging at woman with knife
- How to Break Up With Your Lawn and Boost Resale Value
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.