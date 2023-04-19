The Bright Star Elementary School Comets are the champions of the 2023 Elementary Intramural Sports March Madness Basketball Tournament. Lead by Coach Cleon Kennedy, the Comets came away with the win in a nail-biting game against Sweetwater Elementary School on March 30 in the Douglas County High School gym. In celebration of the students’ accomplishments both in the classroom and on the court, the Bright Star athletes were recognized by the school with a Chick-Fil-a breakfast and an additional championship trophy. Team members also took part in a parade around the school.
“I’m so incredibly proud of our athletes! They work hard on and off of the court,” said Principal Heather Fields. “Intramural sports continue to be such an awesome part of Bright Star! Thank you to our students, parents and coaches for your time and hard work,” she added.
