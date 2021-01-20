Jasmine Ramsey, a freshman at Alexander High School, started her own business, Candles by Jazzy, when she was 12 years old.
She sells her personally made candles through her website and Facebook page and by participating in various community events that welcome outside vendors.
Last year, Jasmine was named a “Small Business Person of the Year” by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, no small accomplishment for a teenager who had to interview in person with a panel of Metro Atlanta adult business owners and leaders.
Jasmine says she was always telling her mother she wanted to make her own money. After hearing this enough to know she meant it, her mother sat her down for a conversation about what she would like to do.
“During our conversation, Jazzy expressed interest in making candles,” said mom Tennille Carter. “She’s very creative and determined, so I figured she could do it. We ordered a candle-making kit, and it’s grown from there.”
“I like to put my creativity into each candle with scents and color,” said Jasmine.
With scents like Bayberry, Gingerbread, Hot Apple Pie, and Mocha & Mint, the candles sound good enough to eat. Jasmine says her favorite scent is Baja, “because it reminds me of flowers.”
She gives a lot of credit to her mom and stepdad for helping her market the business and getting her to various vendor events. They’re working now on getting her candles on the shelves in stores.
Alexander High is giving Jasmine a firm business foundation. She’s taking advantage of business and marketing classes and is a member of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America), a club for students that encourages the development of business and leadership skills. She recently placed in the DECA Region virtual conference in the Entrepreneurship category, and will move to the state competition later this month.
Jasmine also participates in track and field at AHS. After high school graduation, she plans to earn a business degree and open her own storefront.
You can learn more about Jasmine’s business at Candles by Jazzy on Facebook or her website: https://www.candlesbyjazzy.com/.
This video at https://vimeo.com/458338370 shows Jasmine perfecting her craft.
