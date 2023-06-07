The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will present Cheers to the Arts “Beer & Buddies” on June 15th from 6-8 p.m. at Taco Mac, Douglasville.

This event includes refreshments, beer tastings, art vendors, door prizes, and much more. Citizens are invited to enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with your creative side. Tickets are $25 per person or $20 for CAC members. Tickets are available for purchase in person at the CAC or online at artsdouglas.org. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC’s mission and programs throughout the year.