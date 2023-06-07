The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will present Cheers to the Arts “Beer & Buddies” on June 15th from 6-8 p.m. at Taco Mac, Douglasville.
This event includes refreshments, beer tastings, art vendors, door prizes, and much more. Citizens are invited to enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with your creative side. Tickets are $25 per person or $20 for CAC members. Tickets are available for purchase in person at the CAC or online at artsdouglas.org. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC’s mission and programs throughout the year.
Sample beer tastings, refreshments, door prizes, and a number of art vendors as you enjoy a night out with your friends. We will also be welcoming Bedelia’s Bees, Jayde’s Beadiful Beads, Meem’s Bakery, & Fannie Kaye Freshies as vendors during this event. Be sure to check out their hand-made products for sale.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.