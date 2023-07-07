The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is hosting its annual Summer Pop Up Parties on July 13 and 20, and Aug. 10 and 17, featuring exciting vendors, activities, food and more.
In addition to popular events like the Chili Cook-Off and Taste of Douglasville, the CAC is highlighting local businesses with four evenings of relaxation and entertainment.
The first Pop Up Party will take place on Thursday, July 13th, from 5-7 pm at the CAC located at 8652 Campbellton St.
On July 13th, the theme is “Cool Off with the CAC” Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshing frozen snacks provided by Frio’s Gourmet Pops, perfect for beating the summer heat in Georgia. For more refreshments stop by Rebecca Esparza, and her homemade Mexican food, shop Tea of Life for all of your herbal drink needs or try out Della Rosa and their mouthwatering cinnamon rolls. For those interested in shopping, The Finesse of Fabic, Fannie Kay Freshies, Jayde’s Beadiful Beads, Silver Butterflies, and the Rrtsea One will be selling their handcrafted art and products. Fantasias by Ani will be providing face painting to delight guests as well. After enjoying live music, a snack, and the artist market, guests can explore the Tiny Fundraiser community exhibit and view the Fine Arts exhibit, “Reflective Flowers,” which showcases vibrant floral artwork. Each Summer Pop Up Party offers a chance to discover local artists, businesses, and browse the exhibit. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the upcoming Summer Pop Up Party dates on July 20, August 10th, and 17th.
As part of their fundraising efforts, the CAC organizes art-filled events throughout the year. During the summer, the CAC hosts the “Tiny Fundraiser”, where 6x6 artworks are sold for $20 to support the arts. Each 6x6 canvas is lovingly painted by a local artist! This tradition has become a favorite among locals, who return year after year to add to their collections and support local artists at an affordable price. The Tiny Fundraiser has evolved into a community-driven initiative, and visitors are encouraged to collect a 6x6 artwork at each Summer Pop Up Party.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.