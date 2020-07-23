SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
“A Tiny Fundraiser” continues at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, in partnership with the CAC satellite organizations.
For each mini Thursday night reception, the CAC will remain open until 7 p.m. with themed nights, refreshments, art demos, door prizes, and much more.
The receptions give attendees a chance to enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with their creative sides supporting the local arts.
The exhibit features a room filled with 6x6 artwork by artists all around the community, each for sale at only $20. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC’s mission and programs throughout the year.
Guests at receptions will receive raffle entries into nightly drawings. In addition, purchasers will receive a raffle entry into a larger prize drawing at the finale “Fiesta de Arte” reception on Aug. 20.
On July 30, the Douglas County Art Guild will host an ice cream party for the community.
While following state regulations and best practices for the safety of all, attendees can view the gallery and share some laughs with activities to boot.
The concurrent exhibit in July and August is the Art Guild Swap; Carrollton Art Guild will have work displayed at the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/Douglas County through Aug. 27. The Douglas County Art Guild will be displayed at the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center.
Mini receptions include:
• July 30: Ice Cream Party. Activities: Lee Anne Messerschmidt demonstrating torch firing jewelry
• Aug. 6: Sweetwater Camera Club, “Summer Popsicles”
• Aug. 13: C.A.S.T., “Tea Party”
• Aug. 20: CAC Board of Directors, “Fiesta de Arte!”
CAC satellite, The Douglas County Art Guild, meets the first Tuesday of each month, at St. Julian’s Episcopal Church, 5400 Stewart Mill Rd., Douglasville. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. with show and tell and refreshments, followed at 7 p.m. with a program and business meeting.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The programs and activities of the Cultural Arts Council are supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
