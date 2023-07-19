The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is hosting its annual Summer Pop Up Parties on July 20, and Aug. 10 and 17, featuring vendors, activities food and more.
The next Pop Up Party will take place on Thursday, July 20th, from 5-7 p.m. at the CAC located at 8652 Campbellton St.
Visitors will have a chance to enjoy snacks provided by Frios Gourmet Pops,local barbecue by DemGirlz Ribtips LLC, and lobster by Cousin’s Maine Lobster.
The artist market will feature the Finesse of Fabric, Jayde’s Beadiful Beads, the Rrtsy One, NATURAL4me4u, Silver Butterflies LLC, and Mabel’s Baubles.
Fantasias by Ani will be providing face painting to delight guests as well.
After enjoying live music by EB2, a snack, and the artist market, guests can explore the new Tiny Fundraiser community exhibit and view the Fine Arts exhibit, “Reflective Flowers,” which showcases vibrant floral artwork.
Each Summer Pop Up Party offers a chance to discover local artists, and businesses, and browse the exhibit.
The CAC organizes art-filled events throughout the year as part of its fundraising efforts.
During the summer, the CAC hosts the “Tiny Fundraiser”, where 6x6 artworks are sold for $20 to support the arts. Each 6x6 canvas is lovingly painted by a local artist. This tradition has become a favorite among locals, who return year after year to add to their collections and support local artists at an affordable price. The Tiny Fundraiser has evolved into a community-driven initiative, and visitors are encouraged to collect a 6x6 artwork at each Summer Pop Up Party.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.