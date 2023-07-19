CAC Party

Guests at the July 20 Pop Up Party at the CAC can explore the new Tiny Fundraiser community exhibit and view the Fine Arts exhibit, “Reflective Flowers,” which showcases vibrant floral artwork.

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is hosting its annual Summer Pop Up Parties on July 20, and Aug. 10 and 17, featuring vendors, activities food and more.

The next Pop Up Party will take place on Thursday, July 20th, from 5-7 p.m. at the CAC located at 8652 Campbellton St.