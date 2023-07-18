CAC Grant

CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner is pictured with Allen Bell of the Georgia Council for the Arts.

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County was recently awarded a Bridge grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. This first-round grant funding for fiscal year 2024 includes a total of 269 grants across 47 counties in three funding categories, which range from COVID-19 recovery support to specific projects to educational programming.

“These vital funds bring life into communities all across the state. Music, theatre, dance, and visual art attract tourists, bring community members together, teach children self-confidence, revitalize downtowns, and more,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “Through this program, GCA is able to support vibrant communities where people want to live and businesses want to locate.”