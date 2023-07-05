On Tuesday, June 6th the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) held its Annual Membership Meeting to report on the concluding year’s activities.
The evening kicked off with refreshments generously provided by Proof of the Pudding. During the meeting, attendees enjoyed exploring their creative side with an embroidery demonstration by Maria Medrano. Neil Pollock of West Georgia Piano Tuning provided soothing piano music throughout the night.
President Rita Wilson welcomed members to the CAC and spoke about the past fiscal year. “Annual Meetings are a rare moment to pause and reflect on all that was accomplished in the past 12 months,” stated Rita Wilson. “Analyzing what can be improved and immediately working on the next project usually doesn’t allow for the chance to step back and be amazed at what has just been accomplished.” The Cultural Arts Council has accomplished and grown a great deal in the past 12 months.
During the annual meeting, the CAC thanked docents, volunteers, sponsors, and its members for their continued support of the arts. Along with its major donors and ongoing supporters such as the City of Douglasville, Douglas County, Douglas County Sentinel, Ama Kanasta Garden Club, DC Master Gardeners, Pepsi, Elevate Douglas, and GreyStone Power for their continued support.
Also recognized were the CAC’s satellite organizations, Atlanta Walk of Fame, CAST Productions, Douglas County Art Guild, Douglas County Connection, Douglasville Community Theater, First Presbyterian Church, Georgia Pet Coalition, Integrative Arts Creations, Never Alone Clubhouse, Orixa Wellness, The Docents Club, The Sweetwater Singers, The Nichols Center, and the Sweetwater Camera Club for all that they do for the arts and the community. Executive Director, Emily Lightner stated “Your support helps make our work possible. Your hunger for the arts motivates us, drives us and keeps us going. This work has an honorable purpose — for the arts and for the benefit of our growing community and cultural infrastructure. Thank you for allowing us the privilege of doing it.”
The CAC 2023-2024 Board of Directors was also elected. Re-elected for a new term were: Tom Alger (WSA), Jean Baker (retired Douglas County School System), Anthony Baza-Fainn (Baza-Fainn Productions), Sabrina Boges-Krull (Douglas County Headstart Program), Robin Glenn (Douglas County School System), Amy McCoy (My Hometown Realty), Bonnie Prayor (Premier Association Management), Trevor Quander (Georgia Power), and Rita Wilson (Greystone Power). New members elected for their first terms were: Nancy Demetris (Edward Jones), Teris Gosier (Blackwell Therapy, LLC), Irving Hawkings (Delta Community Credit Union), Chelsie Goodman (Douglas County School System), Cameron Carder (Connally, Jordan, & Associates). Also continuing are the City appointee Cristhtian Perez Molina and the County appointee Wendy Caudle. Officers were also elected for 2023-2024 they will be: President, Beverly Tate; Vice President, Bonnie Prayor; Assistant Vice President, Robin Glenn; Treasurer, Tom Alger; Secretary, Laquetta Peters; and Immediate Past President Rita Wilson.
2022 was a huge year of growth and development in the arts in the community! From the CAC’s first annual Multicultural Festival, celebrating the diversity of those around us to the continued success of the spring & summer arts camps, allowing students to flex their creative side when school is out. The CAC is dedicated to nurturing, guiding, and stimulating the enjoyment of the arts among Douglasville residents and visitors. In 2023 the CAC excitedly anticipates continuing to be “Your Home for the Arts”.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
