CAC

The 2023-24 CAC board of directors was announced June 6.

 CAC/Special

On Tuesday, June 6th the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) held its Annual Membership Meeting to report on the concluding year’s activities.

The evening kicked off with refreshments generously provided by Proof of the Pudding. During the meeting, attendees enjoyed exploring their creative side with an embroidery demonstration by Maria Medrano. Neil Pollock of West Georgia Piano Tuning provided soothing piano music throughout the night.