Annually, the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) has celebrated the coming of summer with a Taste of Douglasville festival.
Due to COVID-19, the CAC’s largest fundraiser of the year had to be postponed. The CAC is now proud to present on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, in correlation with the City of Douglasville, The Best of Both Festival in downtown Douglasville. This will bring you the Best of Both of the Taste of Douglasville as well as the Annual Chili Cook-Off.
The Best of Both Festival will offer food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, community booths, kids korner, and entertainment at the O’Neal Plaza Stage, which will have local performers playing non-stop throughout the day.
In addition, the Annual Chili Cook-Off will also take place on the O’Neal Plaza. A variety of great chili and family fun as many local Douglasville celebrities, political candidates, and local business leaders will present the community with over two dozen different flavors of chili to savor.
In the spirit of the season, the Best of Both will host a costume contest for kids and adults awarding the “Best Costume” in each age category this year. Judges will select winners from various age groups, and each child in costume will receive a goody bag. The end of the day will conclude with the annual dance off and the Douglas County Rogue Runners Moonlight Run.
The CAC is currently accepting applications for both Taste of Douglasville and Chili Cook-Off vendors.
For more information, you can go online to artsdouglas.org or email us at info@artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
