The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will take part of the 15th annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival and Garden Tours held on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The CAC will be hosting an Artist & Food Market at the Cultural Arts Center, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in Douglasville. Guests will have the chance to explore talented local artists and eat tasty local eats! Admission to the event is free.
The CAC will have over 20 booths to walk through at the Artist & Food Market. Grab lunch at Williams Street Food, and try out “Real Smooth Getaway” and their smoothies, and ice cream! Treat yourself to a snack from the 2023 Taste of Douglasville “Best Dessert” Winner: Frios Gourmet Pops. After that, explore local artists showcasing everything from paintings, clothing, jewelry, treats and so much more. Continue the fun by visiting the Wynn building right next door to get your tickets to the Garden Tours.
