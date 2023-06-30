CAC pic

Painting classes are among those being offered this summer by the CAC.

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is unveiling its new summer classes for July and August.

The CAC’s art classes are a great way to discover new hobbies like sewing, acting, and candle making. Classes range from beginner to intermediate and there are options for all ages. All classes are held at the Cultural Arts Center located at 8652 Campbellton St. and are taught by passionate local artists. To get started visit the CAC’s website at artsdouglas.org.