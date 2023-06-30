The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is unveiling its new summer classes for July and August.
The CAC’s art classes are a great way to discover new hobbies like sewing, acting, and candle making. Classes range from beginner to intermediate and there are options for all ages. All classes are held at the Cultural Arts Center located at 8652 Campbellton St. and are taught by passionate local artists. To get started visit the CAC’s website at artsdouglas.org.
Have a child ages 7-12 who just can't choose between art forms? Then sign them up for the “Summer Sampler” so they can enjoy a different art form each day of the week. Teachers will be covering sewing, painting, drawing, and more at the Cultural Arts Center. The fun starts July 17th -21st from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dana Helton will guide students on how to create window decorations using stained glass on July 15th at 12 p.m. Next, join Natisa Williams and the Sewing Club on the week of July 24th -28th running from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Additionally, Lisa Waldron of Zen Zaia continues her Sunday candle-making workshop with the next class on July 9th from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
The film, stage, and television business has never been so fruitful in the community before, and it's only going to get bigger! The CAC has opportunities for young kids and older youth to get started in the acting business now, such as in Tammy Barton's 2-Day Camps which teaches different classes per age range. Like the 10-14-year-old students who will be learning about how to give a dramatic and comedic monologue on July 13th and 14th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. each day. Teens and Adults will also be able to begin their acting journey with Loretta Chandler in the Acting Club which meets every Friday from June 23rd – Aug. 4th in the evenings from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Orisha Bowers brings an all-new lineup of opportunities to discover spiritual and mental healing this Summer. Ms. Bowers of Orixa Wellness will be bringing Healing Sounds Baths on July 20th, and Guided Meditation & Yoga Nidra on June 25th starting at 6 p.m, to the CAC to discover inner peace and creativity.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
