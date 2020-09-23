The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County's mission is to inspire, nurture and encourage participation in the arts among Douglasville residents and visitors.
The CAC, founded in 1986, impacts tens of thousands of citizens every year in the community.
CAC is known for its beloved festivals such as the Taste of Douglasville and the Chili Cook-Off, ARTSventure programs in the schools and spring and summer Art Camps for children.
Most recently, CAC has led the charge for the Public Art Initiative featuring painted hydrants (Arts on Fire) and beautiful ArtPop ATL billboards.
This year the CAC has been forced to cancel two major fundraising events, due to following safety precautions and the governor’s executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss of these events, which normally bring in over $30,000 each year, both endangers the financial stability of CAC — a nonprofit organization — and also impacts the artists whose livelihoods rely on performances and commissions.
The CAC is working to help ensure that the celebrations, classes, and joys of public art don’t dry up and wither away while the community works to make sure the economy and our families are healthy.
"In these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to champion our community," CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner said. "We need your help."
When You Can’t Save the Date – Save the Arts.
The CAC is calling all Heroes for the Arts to donate in order to support the programs, arts education, and events the CAC provides to the Douglasville/Douglas County community. The CAC's goal is to raise $30,000. As a Platinum donor, your company can have its own public art bench featured in a Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Garden (or your place of business), as well as professional Fine Art On-Loan for your offices.
Now more than ever, both adults and children need an outlet for their creativity and ways to manage stress through self-expression, Lightner said.
One of the Arts Camp Scholarship recipients’ parents said, “My child had an opportunity to attend a week long, intensive hands-on arts camp through the CAC, which I wasn’t able to afford. I am grateful to the arts center for investing and cultivating my child’s talent and providing these wonderful programs for the community.”
"We couldn’t ask you to save the date for a joyful event, so we’re asking you to save something even more important—the CAC’s ability to impact the citizens of Douglasville and Douglas County through the pandemic, and beyond to a brighter future as a united community," Lightner said. "Every dollar will make a difference."
Learn more or donate at artsdouglas.org or email info@artsdouglas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.