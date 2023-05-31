The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) will hold its Summer Arts Camp at Hunter Park June 5-9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children ages 7-12 will enjoy a themed experience focusing on the power of our words in “Self Portrait of Words: My Masterpiece.” Through art projects, dance, music, and friendship. Students will learn lessons about how to speak to one another and, most importantly, the impact of how we talk to ourselves, out loud as well as in our hearts.
“Self Portrait of Words: My Masterpiece,” will teach the greatest life lesson of all, that the world is what we make it through our words. Campers will explore positive forms of self-expression through all forms of art. While practicing words of affirmation, students will express their best self and their best life. From self-portraits to sculptures and paintings, art projects will reflect on all things bright: colors, speech, ideas, and attitudes!
Four art instructors will guide campers through a week of creativity. Working towards a final performance on Friday, June 9 for families. Campers will explore painting, sculpture, music, dance, and theater, and meet new friends. The week will leave students with memories of summer to cherish for a lifetime. Art-Portunity scholarships will be given to lucky students this year after working with art teachers in local Title-1 schools for recommendations. If you know of a deserving child who is drawn to creativity and may not otherwise get the chance to attend this inspiration camp, email the CAC at info@artsdouglas.org with your recommendation and details about the child.
Registration is currently open on the CAC website. Act fast! Seats are limited. If your child is fascinated with the arts, if you are a working parent, or if you want your child to experience a device-free week this summer, make your plans before it’s too late.
The fee for campers is $135 (CAC member $125) with a sibling discount of $5 once the first child is paid. The CAC has worked with our counselors to offer provisions for early drop off (8-8:30 a.m.) and late pick up (4:30-5 p.m.) for families who need the service for $10 per child, per day. Two snacks are provided during each day, but lunches must be provided by families…and don’t forget your water bottles this Georgia summer!
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
