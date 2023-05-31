The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) will hold its Summer Arts Camp at Hunter Park June 5-9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children ages 7-12 will enjoy a themed experience focusing on the power of our words in “Self Portrait of Words: My Masterpiece.” Through art projects, dance, music, and friendship. Students will learn lessons about how to speak to one another and, most importantly, the impact of how we talk to ourselves, out loud as well as in our hearts.

“Self Portrait of Words: My Masterpiece,” will teach the greatest life lesson of all, that the world is what we make it through our words. Campers will explore positive forms of self-expression through all forms of art. While practicing words of affirmation, students will express their best self and their best life. From self-portraits to sculptures and paintings, art projects will reflect on all things bright: colors, speech, ideas, and attitudes!

