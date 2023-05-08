There is no charge to have your listing included in the Douglas County Calendar. Publication dates or frequency of publication cannot be guaranteed. Submit items to news@douglascountysentinel.com.
APRIL 29-MAY 20
FREE TENNIS LESSONS
Ross Tennis Academy/USTA Grant Program is offering free junior tennis lessons to new students ages 8-17 at Deer Lick Park in Douglasville. There are four free Saturday classes from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, call Eleanor Crenshaw at 404-513-0904.
MAY 13
ANNUAL FISHING DERBY
Douglas County Parks and Recreation, Saturday, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. We are excited to announce that we are bringing back our Annual Fishing Derby. SIGN UP IN PERSON AT DEER LICK PARK OR ON THE LINK, https://secure.rec1.com/GA/douglas-county-parks-recreation/catalog
JUNE 19-23
4-H SUMMER CAMP
Georgia 4-H Summer Camp at Rock Eagle provides an outdoor summer program unparalleled in the nation. Our array of workshops offers a hands-on experience that makes learning fun. This year, Douglas County 4-H will be attending camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Ga. on June 19-23, 2023. The registration fee of $425 covers insurance, meals, transportation, lodging, t-shirt, and all activities during the week. There will be a mandatory parent/guardian meeting on Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. for attendees. For more information on summer camp with Douglas County 4-H, email Kailey Prince, Douglas County 4-H Agent, at kailey.prince@uga.edu
JUNE 5-JULY 14
EUREKA SUMMER CAMP
Heirway Christian Academy is hosting the Eureka Educational Enrichment Summer Camp from June 5-July 14. The camp will provide a fun, creative, and enriching summer experience designed to impact academic achievement and personal development. The camp offers: math, reading and writing; professional certified educators; weekly STEAM projects; Spanish and classical drawing; coding lessons for grades 1-3; film production for grades 4-8; yoga and personal fitness; exciting and diverse field trips; a safe and nurturing environment. Times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and aftercare is from 4-6 p.m. Registration fee is required — limit 45 participants. Register online at www.eurekasummercamp.com. Call 678-860-6005 or email info@eurekasummercamp.com for more info.
ONGOING
TENNIS INSTRUCTION
Ross Tennis Academy offers tennis classes at Deer Lick Park in Douglasville. Email rosstennisacademy.rta@gmail.com or call 404-513-0904 for more information.
SENIOR DANCES
Senior dances at the Woodie Fite Center are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month, at 7 p.m. Cost of admission is $8. There is a DJ on the first Saturday and a band on the third Saturday. There’s no drinking or smoking at the center. Call Larry Kelley, 404-402-5239 or Shirley Akers, 770-689-9688 for more information.
CHAMBER SINGERS AUDITIONS
The Douglas County Chamber Singers are holding ongoing auditions for their Christmas Concert in December of 2022 and Spring Concert in April of 2023. For audition information, call Janet Deal at 678-983-4148.
TRAINING TUESDAYS
Citizens are invited to join Main Street Douglasville and Peach Drop Nutrition for Zumba, Yoga, or another workout on O’Neal Plaza every Tuesday through July 26 from 6-7 p.m.
SWEETWATER CAMERA CLUB
Sweetwater Camera Club meetings are held the second Thursday of each month (except in December) at the Douglasville Conference Center, Room 1. Doors open/social hour/competition entries at 6 p.m. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The conference center is at 6700 Church Street, Douglasville, GA 30134. Visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.com for more information.
CHURCH ST. FARMERS MARKET
Join us for the third season of the Church St. Farmers Market which started on May 10 in downtown Douglasville and runs every Tuesday through the fall. Farm, craft and artisan vendors welcome to apply. For more information visit www.douglasvillega.gov/government/city-departments/keep-douglasville-beautiful/church-st-farmers-market; or contact Marissa Clayton, Market Manager at 678-449-3238 or FarmersMarket@DouglasvilleGA.gov.
HEART2H.E.A.R.T
The Rouse Foundation has formed Heart2 H.E.A.R.T, a peer-to-peer Cardiac Support Group for people who have experienced a cardiac event. Family members are welcome, too. To join, visit www.rousefoundation.org and sign up. For more information call 770-328-5458.
BILL ARP FALCONS
The Bill Arp Falcons are holding registration for boys and girls ages 4-11 of all skill levels for football and cheerleading. Register online at billarpfalcons.com. Call 404-596-9948 and visit them on Instagram @billarp_falcons and at Facebook @ Bill Arp Falcons Football.
GARDEN SPACE
UGA Extension-Douglas County, 6279 Fairburn Road in Douglasville. For more information, email douglasextension @uga.edu or call 770-920-7224.
CAC TINY BRUSHES
Tiny Brushes meets once a month from 5-7:30 p.m. for ages 6-16. If your child is an “artist in training,” loves color and imagination, and needs a place to express creativity once a month, this is the monthly class for him or her! If you missed the chance to sign-up for the first “Tiny Brushes” meeting, no worries! There are many more on the schedule, sign up for the upcoming projects on Artsdouglas.org.
BOUNDARY WATERS AQUATIC CENTER
The Boundary Waters Aquatic Center is in need of lifeguards. In the beginning of 2022, lifeguards will be receiving a pay increase of $15! With the introduction of new programs and goals to further increase community engagement at our facility, our lifeguard staff have an important role in helping us facilitate these programs. Below are the steps to applying for the position: Enter “Celebratedouglascounty.com” in the address bar. Click the “Jobs” icon. Scroll down to “Job Openings” and search for “Lifeguard — Part Time” position slot. After you do these steps, you will need to create an account. Create the account and continue the application process. For additional questions, please contact our supervisor or program coordinator at 770-489-2175.
POP UP ARTS SHOP
The POP UP ARTS SHOP is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month we will feature a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone at 8652 Campbellton St. in Douglasville. Free admission and open to the public Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 770-949-2787 or visit artsdouglas.org/event/september-pop-up-arts-shop.
DOUGLAS COUNTY LAUNCHES STRATEGIC PLANNING PROCESS
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced the launch of the planning process for Douglas Forward 2025, a five-year strategic plan that will provide the framework for meeting the current needs of citizens and plans for the future growth of the community. For more information on Douglas Forward 2025, please visit www.celebratedouglascounty.com or email DouglasForward2025@co.douglas.ga.us.
MASK MANDATE ORDER ON PUBLIC TRANSIT
Due to the order issued on Jan. 29, 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), travelers on all public transit are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Passengers must wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose while boarding, exiting, and for the duration of travel. This order applies to Connect Douglas, the public transportation and mobility services division of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Therefore, all passengers and drivers are required to wear a mask on all public transit systems and when entering or on the premises of the Connect Douglas Multi-Model Transportation Center (MMTC). Masks continue to be available to all riders on the Connect Douglas Fixed Route Bus Service upon request and at sanitizing stations inside the MMTC located on 8800 Dorris Road.
COVID-19 TESTING AT DEER LICK PARK
Free COVID-19 Testing is being offered at Deer Lick Park, 2171 Mack Road in Douglasville. Drive-Thru testing Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment necessary. DC Pulmonary Medicine is sponsoring in collaboration with Douglas County, Parks and Recreation and the Sheriff’s Office and Premier Drugstore.
NICHOLS CENTER PLANT SALE
The Nichols Center Families of Recovery holds a plant shop every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Family of Recovery and Resource Center and Wellness Gardens & Plant Shop at 6534 Spring St. in Douglasville. All funds raised go to support the center’s recovery efforts. Visit nicholscenter.org.
COVID-19 RESPONSE & RECOVERY FUND
Vision 21 Concepts, Inc. through partnership with The Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Recovery and Response Fund (United Way of Greater Atlanta and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta) will provide financial assistance to cover past due rent, utilities, and security deposits. Funds will be available to assist Douglas County, GA residents only. Applicants can contact Natasha Bailey or Faye Lattimore at 678-324-7950 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday for information and to complete an application.
BURN PERMITS
For information or to obtain a burn permit, go to the county website to complete the form electronically. You will also find information on burn bans, recreational burning, and how to request a fire report at celebratedouglascounty.com/210/Burning-Permits-Reports
AMERICAN RED CROSS SEEKING VOLUNTEERS
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and often the timely delivery of that blood depends on the selfless actions of a Red Cross volunteer. Join our team of heroes today by visiting RedCross.org/volunteer. Contact: American Red Cross at www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html.
