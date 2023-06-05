Douglas County Vice-Chair Tarenia Carthan was recently named as the 2023-2024 chair of the Economic Development and Transportation Policy Committee for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association). The appointment was made by ACCG President and Baldwin County Commissioner Henry Craig.

“Policy development and legislative advocacy are foundational tenets of our organization,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “We prioritize being a member-driven and focused organization and look forward to working with the new leaders of our policy development committees to drive discussions and help lead change on issues of significance to all Georgia counties.”