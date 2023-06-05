Douglas County Vice-Chair Tarenia Carthan was recently named as the 2023-2024 chair of the Economic Development and Transportation Policy Committee for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association). The appointment was made by ACCG President and Baldwin County Commissioner Henry Craig.
“Policy development and legislative advocacy are foundational tenets of our organization,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “We prioritize being a member-driven and focused organization and look forward to working with the new leaders of our policy development committees to drive discussions and help lead change on issues of significance to all Georgia counties.”
Legislative advocacy and public policy development are two of the primary services that ACCG provides to Georgia counties. The association uses a consensus-based policy committee process to bring together county commissioners and county staff to discuss issues of concern to county government that require changes to state and federal laws and agency policies. Policy committees develop positions on key issues, which become part of the Policy Agenda. The Policy Agenda is voted on by the membership during the ACCG Legislative Leadership Conference held annually in October. The ACCG governmental affairs team uses the Policy Agenda to guide advocacy efforts on behalf of counties during the legislative session.
The Economic Development and Transportation Committee is responsible for identifying progressive state, regional, and local economic development policies and implementation strategies that lead to sustained development throughout the state. In addition to focusing on various issues including tax and investment policies and workforce development, the committee also works to achieve a comprehensive and interconnected transportation system throughout the entire state by addressing the needs of all components of a multimodal system.
“It is an honor to chair this committee and lead with an eye toward progressive strategies that move communities forward in the economic and transportation space,” said Vice-Chairman Carthan. “I look forward to exploring innovations and best practices that allow counties to connect with one another as they build and grow thriving communities across our state.”
“I applaud Vice-Chairman Carthan’s appointment to this committee,” said Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ newly appointed Chairman Phil Miller. “I have watched her lead with professionalism, intelligence, and grace. She has an impressive resume and skill set that are not only an asset to this committee, but to our County, as well. I am certain Vice-Chairman Carthan will lead with excellence.”
Vice-Chairman Carthan will lead the Economic Development and Transportation Policy Committee with Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson who was named vice-chair.
ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs, and other cost-saving programs. Formed in 1914 when county officials came together to help fund the state’s first highway department, ACCG today serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties. For more information, go to www.accg.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.