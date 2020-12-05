Carthan hosts successful turkey giveaway

District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan was joined by two nonprofit organizations, Splendors of Africa, Inc. and Families Ties, Inc., Nov. 21 to host a Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse. Along with the turkey giveaway, Cobb and Douglas Public Health administered free COVID-19 testing and flu shots.
The purpose of the event was to provide free turkeys to Douglas County residents in need and to unite as a community during these unprecedented times. As the county continues to navigate through the Coronavirus pandemic, Carthan said, it was important to give citizens an opportunity to receive COVID-19 testing and flu shots in preparation of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I would like to thank our community partners, Splendors of Africa, Family Ties Inc., Cobb and Douglas Public Health, and the Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit for ensuring that our community would be served in an impactful and orderly manner,” Carthan said. “It is because of your efforts that those in our community can share an added blessing with their families this Thanksgiving.”
According to Cobb and Douglas Public Health, 251 tests were administered, and 41 flu shots were given during the community event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.