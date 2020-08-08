Special to the Sentinel
Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan has been named among a select list of Georgia elected officials for the 2020-2021 National Association of Counties (NACo) Presidential Appointments.
Carthan received the appointment for the Community, Economic Development and Workplace Development Steering Committee and Vice Chair of the Economic Development Subcommittee.
“Into my second year as a Commissioner, I am honored to be appointed and serve alongside others from across the country as I build relationships and bring home knowledge to help Douglas County move forward,” Carthan said.
NACo unites county officials across the country to advocate county priorities in federal policymaking, promote exemplary county policies and practices, nurture leadership skills, optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.
