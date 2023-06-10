The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to announce the graduating members of Leadership Douglas Class of 2023. The Class of 2023 graduated on May 11th in a ceremony held at Foxhall Resort to culminate the ten-month program that guide
Over the last year, 25 diverse and unique individuals from businesses and organizations in Douglas made it their goal to enhance their leadership skills and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens, businesses, organizations, and governments in Douglas County. The graduates were led by co-chairs Emily Lightner (LD Class of 2018) from Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County and Paul Zachos (LD Class of 2018) from The Zachos Team.
Throughout the ten-month program, the group participated in a variety of activities including presentations, one-of-a-kind experiences, and fostered an environment of dialogue to drive an even stronger community. Additionally, the class gained an in-depth look into community assets such as water resources, government, health and wellness, arts and culture, public safety, education, and social services. Throughout the program participants interacted with current community and business leaders, gaining contacts and a comprehensive understanding of the community.
In addition to their monthly classes, the Class of 2023 completed a service project. Their project not only addressed a wide range of needs but also held potential for ongoing impact. The class leveraged the capabilities of VolunteerMatch.org, an existing volunteer management resource, to connect local organizations and nonprofits with eager volunteers. Highlighting the significance of technology for non-profits and service organizations, class member and project leader, T.J. Jaglinski, emphasized the imperative nature of VolunteerMatch.org. He underscored that this platform not only provides a free and effortless means for advertising volunteer positions but also complements existing efforts as an additional tool in their arsenal. To sign up your organization or explore local volunteer opportunities, please visit VolunteerMatch.org.
President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented “This year’s class was filled with intelligent, curious, and passionate community leaders, business owners and residents. I am proud to have been a part of their experience as well as the over 150 engaged Leadership Douglas Alumni that make this program possible. I look forward to continued growth as individuals, as engaged alumni and their impact as a cohort in Douglas for many years to come. “
