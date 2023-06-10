LD Grads

2023 Leadership Douglas graduates are: Mac Abercrombie, City of Douglasville Police Department; Karla Ayers, Cobb and Douglas Public Health; Jeremy Byess, HRC Engineers, Surveyors & Landscape Architects; Bryan Davis, Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority; Kenya Elder, Douglas County School System; David Good, Red Ink Consulting Firm, LLC; James Hamraie, The Wilson Firm, LLC; Jasmine Harden, Youth Villages — Inner Harbour Campus; Erin Harper, GreyStone Power Corporation; Amber Holcomb, Douglas County Chamber; Stephen Houser, West Georgia Regional Library; Elena Hudson, Hudson’s Hickory House and The HUD Food Truck; TJ Jaglinki, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Ryan Lister, Douglas County Boundary Waters Aquatic Center; Rosa Marroquin, Georgia Power; Amy McCoy, My Hometown Realty Group; Gene Morris, WellStar Health System; Brandon Pennamon, Crossroads Church, Douglasville; Trevor Quander, Georgia Power; Dalia Racine, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office; Shayla Reed, City of Douglasville; Chris Sizemore, INCISIVE; Sharon Subadan, Carron Soulutions; Latefah Terry-Bolds, Douglas County Board of Commissioners; Antoinette Wright, Affordable Family Home Care Services, LLC.

The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to announce the graduating members of Leadership Douglas Class of 2023. The Class of 2023 graduated on May 11th in a ceremony held at Foxhall Resort to culminate the ten-month program that guide

Over the last year, 25 diverse and unique individuals from businesses and organizations in Douglas made it their goal to enhance their leadership skills and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens, businesses, organizations, and governments in Douglas County. The graduates were led by co-chairs Emily Lightner (LD Class of 2018) from Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County and Paul Zachos (LD Class of 2018) from The Zachos Team.