LD Class

The Douglas County Chamber Foundation recently announced the participants of the Leadership Douglas Class of 2024.

 Chamber/Special

The Douglas County Chamber Foundation recently announced the participants of the Leadership Douglas Class of 2024. The program selects diverse and qualified individuals to provide a structured program that enhances leadership skills and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens, businesses, organizations, and governments in Douglas County.

Participants in Leadership Douglas benefit from getting to know one another and from the exchange of ideas and experiences. Through interactive presentations, discussions and work sessions, the program seeks to inspire those who are willing to get involved. Participants are given the opportunity to meet and interact with current community and business leaders throughout the program. They gain knowledge and understanding on crucial issues facing our community, while also attaining leadership skills to make a difference.