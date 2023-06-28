The Douglas County Chamber Foundation recently announced the participants of the Leadership Douglas Class of 2024. The program selects diverse and qualified individuals to provide a structured program that enhances leadership skills and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens, businesses, organizations, and governments in Douglas County.
Participants in Leadership Douglas benefit from getting to know one another and from the exchange of ideas and experiences. Through interactive presentations, discussions and work sessions, the program seeks to inspire those who are willing to get involved. Participants are given the opportunity to meet and interact with current community and business leaders throughout the program. They gain knowledge and understanding on crucial issues facing our community, while also attaining leadership skills to make a difference.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “We are excited to welcome the Class of 2024 to Leadership Douglas. This year’s class is made up of a diverse group of individuals who are passionate about making a difference in our community. I am confident that they will learn a great deal and grow as leaders through this program. I encourage everyone to get involved with Leadership Douglas and to learn more about the important work that is being done in Douglas County.”
The Class of 2024 is led by two volunteer co-chairs who will oversee the programming and engagement opportunities for the ten-month program. This year’s co-chairs are Laura Mullins (Class of 2017), Executive Assistant at Harrison Contracting and Brandon Pennamon (Class of 2023) Local Outreach Director at Crossroads Church, Douglasville.
For more information about Leadership Douglas, please visit leadershipdouglas.com or contact the Douglas County Chamber at 770.942.5022
Leadership Douglas Class of 2024
Rachel Ash, Douglas County Chamber; Letty Ashworth, Genuine Parts Company; Kelly Bemus, Brighten Academy Charter School; Elliott Buggs, Douglas County Board of Commissioners; Lauren Crabtree, Youth Villages/Inner Harbour; Paul Damron, Wellstar Douglas Hospital; Melissa Dickinson, City of Douglasville; Kiondre Dunnam, The Brookman Group; Darius Elder, Lead180 Coaching & Consulting, LLC; Michelle English, On the Fly Vacations; Evony Hammonds, Douglas County Travel & Tourism; Zaine Hedge, Hedge Law Office, LLC; Princess Ibekwe-Onwueme, Cobb and Douglas Public Health; Abbey Morgan, Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority; Kella Nelson, Nelson’s Accounting & Tax Services; Tavarreus Pounds, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Landen Prather, Landen Prather Art; Silvia Razo, Southern Company Gas/Atlanta Gas Light; LaWanna Ross, Douglas County Chamber; Jamilia Smith, Chick-fil-A, Inc.; Mitch Springer, Douglas County School System; Langston Sullivan, Douglas County Parks and Recreation; Cheryl Tibbs, Equipment LeaseCo Inc.; Keith Wagner, Wags Ways LLC; Deah Warren, Superior Court Judge; David Webber, GreyStone Power Corporation; Tara Wilson, POSolutions, Inc.; and Carrie Wrixon, American Red Cross.
