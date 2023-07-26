Chamber Growth pic

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North will take part in the Chamber’s State of Education event on Aug. 23.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County Chamber will host a special event that shines a spotlight on the State of Education on Aug. 23.

Guests, including Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, will delve into the vital connection between education and positive economic growth within our community.