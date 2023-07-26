The Douglas County Chamber will host a special event that shines a spotlight on the State of Education on Aug. 23.
Guests, including Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, will delve into the vital connection between education and positive economic growth within our community.
The event is sponsored by GreyStone Power Corporation, RaLin, Truist, and West Georgia Technical College and will take place at 11:45 a.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center.
North brings a wealth of experience in managing the day-to-day and strategic operations of a school system serving over 26,000 students and employing 4,075 individuals. Born and raised in Carrollton, North’s journey from public housing to educational leadership showcases his lifelong dedication to empowering students through education.
Since assuming the role of superintendent in the Douglas County School System in 2017, North has been instrumental in inspiring student achievement, strengthening family partnerships, and fostering employee engagement districtwide. Under his leadership, the district has been recognized at the state, regional, and national levels, earning him accolades such as the Georgia Superintendent of the Year by the Georgia School Superintendents Association in 2022.
The State of Education event will emphasize the district’s student-first commitment and their vision for creating a safe and supportive learning environment. Participants will gain insights into the system’s innovative approaches to school security technology and the district’s dedication to fostering social and emotional well-being among students.
The event is an excellent opportunity for community members, educators, business leaders, and parents to come together and explore how education plays a pivotal role in driving positive economic growth in our community. Attendees can expect an informative presentation, and the opportunity to network with influential individuals dedicated to education.
DC Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray commented, “Each we are thrilled to host the State of Education event, shining a spotlight on the vital connection between education and positive economic growth within our community. This event is an excellent opportunity for all attendees in and around our community to come together and make a lasting impact on the future of education in Douglas, a place where partnerships and businesses thrive!”
