On July 19, the Douglas County Chamber, in partnership with Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership and Douglas County Sentinel will present the 2023 Douglas County Small Business Awards. Each year, the Chamber recognizes the ingenuity and achievements of small businesses within Douglas. The Awards, presented by Amazon, will take place from 11:45 a.m. - 1p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The Douglas County Small Business Awards offer a space to celebrate and recognize outstanding business and individuals who are contributing to economic growth and sustainability through their innovation, hard work and drive or success. There are several categories in which awards are given at the event including the announcement of the finalists for Small Business of the Year, Small Businesses to Watch, and Legacy in Business Award. Additionally, in partnership with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, a Health Hero Award is presented to an individual and/or businesses’ efforts to improve and support community health and healthcare infrastructure.
