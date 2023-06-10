The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to announce the students that recently completed the Youth Leadership Douglas (YLD) Spring 2023 program. These students are juniors from Douglas County high schools. Program participants were recognized recently at the Douglas County Board of Education meeting.
Youth Leadership Douglas students were given the opportunity to acquire and broaden their knowledge of not only social and business etiquette but also of local government, business, and civic activities through the five-month leadership program. Co-Chairs Alisha Shaw from Youth Villages-Inner Harbour and Jamal Jessie from Georgia Power Company led the students through the program. The program was coordinated by Carley Lawson from the DC Chamber as well as Whitney Lester and Dr. Tawyna Bailey from the Douglas County School System.
YLD Co-Chair, Alisha Shaw, commented " Co-chairing YLD23 was a great opportunity to see some of Douglas County's youth expand their awareness and knowledge of their community. There were so many intelligent, curious, and engaged youth who were a part of this class, and I am proud to have been a part of their experience. I am also very excited to see their continued growth and I look forward to their impact in the years to come. "
Graduating students include Theo Baker, Chloe Blacknall, Kimorah Brogdon-Smith, Cam Camp, Chase Curtis, Caroline DePriest, Eliza Douglas, Lelah Few, Ben Fitzwater, Taylor Gammill, Paige Harrison, Juan Herrera, Manning Lake, Allison Martinez, Melea Mastin, Lindsey Mercer, Carmen Morris, Keeley Murphy, Jada Priester, Leiha Nasmith, Temi Solomon, Ali Telfort, Sophia Tyson, Kirah Wilder, Emma Wilson, and Nathan Zhu.
