Chapel Hill High NJROTC takes top honors in Cairo

Chapel Hill High School's NJROTC team had an outstanding showing at the triathlon and drone competition at Cairo High School on Saturday, Oct. 24. The program is led by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Boone Atkinson and Chief Petty Officer Michael Potter. The competition consisted of both individual and team activities.
The Triathlon team was led by Blaine Morgan and Third overall placement was earned by Blaine Morgan, Alayna Wilkins, Ashley Lira-Castillo, and C. Kaden Coipel with individual awards going to Brianna Cleary for third place Pushups and Cleary and Antoine Purifoy for third place Curlups.
The Brain Brawl Team came in second place overall with the high performing team of Blaine Morgan, Alayna Wilkins, Ashley Lira-Castillo, and C. Kaden Coipel.
The third component of the Triathlon was Rifle and yet again CHHS scored third overall with an individual overall placement of third going to Ashley Castillo.
This was the first year the dedicated cadets were able to compete in the Drone portion of the competition and they didn’t disappoint. The Drone team, led by Griffin Moebs, won first place for NFO and was awarded to James Thrower and Donovan Walker. First place for The Drone Flight Deck award went to Griffin Moebs, James Thrower, Donovan Walker and Jamaya Young. This well-oiled team was also awarded Second Place overall.
Said CWO4 Atkinson, “These kids have worked hard & it showed. It’s definitely a team effort.”
