Chapel Hill NJROTC presents colors for Ride in memory of Soliday

Chapel Hill NJROTC presented colors Oct. 3 at the Second Annual Ride for Life in Memory of Shellie Soliday.
The ride is in support of The Sunflower Foundation that helps the local community battle the demons of suicide. The event took place at the Hanger 92 located on Fairburn Road.
This Bar & Grill is a favorite local hangout of many active and Veteran Military members who led the way of the Ride as they traveled from Douglasville for an afternoon ride.
“Knowing that many high schoolers spend this formative time trying to figure out where they fit in, our NJROTC was proud to be a small part of such a larger picture of supporting not only our students but our local community,” said Chapel Hill Senior Naval Science Instructor, Chief Warrant Officer Boone Atkinson. “It can be a difficult time for many and we want our students at Chapel Hill to know that we are here for them to offer support when needed. This is one of many ways we want to teach leadership and pride in the program and know that these are life skills that will carry these students long after they leave our watch.”
