The Chapel Hill High School Navy JROTC from Douglasville contributed acts of character by donating a day of community service. The group spent the early hours of Dec. 19 laying wreaths at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton and paying respect and honor to the brave men and women who served our country so that we can enjoy our freedom today.
The cadets then headed to Carrollton to spend the remainder of the day helping those in need by distributing gifts at the Toys for Tots pick up location.
The Carroll County Toys for Tots helped 1,300 families in need.
