SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
West Pines Golf Club held its first Georgia PGA tournament on July 6 and 7. The tournament included over 90 competitors comprised of amateurs and PGA cardholders.
“We were proud to showcase West Pines,” West Pines PGA Professional Chris Cartwright said. “It was a great event and we look forward to hosting it on an annual basis. Congratulations to all who participated.”
Paul Claxton, a PGA life member from Brunswick Country Club, took the Classic’s top prize. Claxton shot a final round of 6-under par 65 and a two-day total of 7-under par 135.
The 52-year-old Claxton defeated a trio of players who all tied for second place at 4-under par 137. The trio included PGA associates Greg Edwards of East Lake Golf Club, Maddux Lytle of Highland Country Club, and amateur Brent Hamm from Warner Robins. Claxton’s final round was the low round of the tournament.
For his efforts, Claxton earned the first-place check of $2,200. Hamm, a rising senior playing collegiately at Troy University captured low amateur honors.
West Pines Golf Club is a par 71 golf course that played to 6843 yards. BlueGolf called West Pines “one of the finest municipal golf courses in the state.”
In the senior division, the low professional was Bill Johnstone of Marietta who fired a two-round total of 5-over par 146. The low senior amateur was Gary Woodell from Douglasville with a two-round total of 19-over par 161.
West Pines Golf Club is the city of Douglasville’s municipal golf club. The club’s grounds feature an excellent 18-hole golf course, practice facilities, a pro shop, the West Pines Grille and some of the best service in the industry. To schedule a tee time, visit their website at www.westpinesga.com or call 678-391-1600.
