Chestnut Log Middle School welcomed a special guest on Monday, as over 70 students got to hear from a general in the U.S. Air Force. Brigadier General Kelvin D. McElroy visited students in the school’s media center on Monday as part of their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) reward.

“This really started as a conversation. I and a few other teachers wanted to try and set up a plan for students who were doing really well with behavior,” said CLMS science teacher Andra Crumbley. “A lot of times with PBIS, we focus on the negative with behavior, but with this, we wanted to focus on students who have great character and are positive examples and reward them with something special.”

