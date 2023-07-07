When beloved longtime Douglasville business owner T. Dennis Connally died in March, among the things he left behind was art from his international travels.
Connally’s art and many other items will be sold at an estate sale later this month.
The estate sale is set for July 13-16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6665 Connally Lane (Upshaw Lane) in Douglasville.
Listings and photos are available at estatesales.net For more information, contact J&L Estate Services at 404-797-4314 or 404-399-1088.
