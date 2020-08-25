special to the sentinel
The Douglas County Communications and Community Relations Department recently announced it will launch its revamped website, www.cele bratedouglascounty.com, on Sept. 8.
“The re-designed website will be easier to use, allow for greater user interaction and will be a valuable tool to increase engagement and transparency with the community,” Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said.
The web development business, CivicPlus, was chosen to create and build the best website to accomplish the goals of Douglas County in October of 2019. The Programming Committee Chairman and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III, along with Programming Committee Vice Chair and District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan, led an exhaustive search for the right company to take us to the next level before selecting CivicPlus for the redesign.
“We are pleased with the outcome of the new redesign,” Mitchell said. “Our goal was to increase digital community engagement with the community and this website will allows us to do so.”
“I wanted this to be another tool for citizens to be able to communicate with our government,” Carthan said. “Getting citizens questions answered and having easy access when dealing with the government and transparency is a priority.”
CivicPlus, an integrated technology platform for local governments nationwide, intends to connect government employees and elected officials with the citizens they represent and serve with the simplicity, versatility, and power of their integrated portfolio of local government solutions.
“The new website will have modules that will allow ease and accessibility for citizens to function. Citizens will easily be able to report issues such as location of potholes and paying bills,” Rick Martin, director of communications and community relations, said.
The Douglas County Communications and Community Relations Department will celebrate the launch virtually on the Douglas County Happenings Facebook Page on Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to watch and join the celebration where dctv 23 Station Manager TJ Jaglinski will show special features of the website.
For more information, contact Communications and Media Specialist Lena Hardy at lhardy@co.douglas.ga.us.
