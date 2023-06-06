The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) has unveiled the latest of their monthly Pop Up Arts Shops. This month the CAC is featuring Michelle Crist with her vibrant resin casts. Find a great gift for a friend or relative by exploring the Pop Up Arts Shop at the CAC located at 8652 Campbellton Street.
Crist, a transplanted peach from Michigan; started creating art at paint-and-sip parties. After those parties, watching YouTube artists, and taking painting classes, her love of crafts has evolved into the art that she makes today. Through art, she’s able to let herself go, and lose track of time and issues that are on her mind. It’s truly her escape. Visit the CAC and enjoy the fruits of her labor in the Pop Up Arts Shop.
