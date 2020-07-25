SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglasville City Council Member Sam Davis was elected vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) District 3 West Region during the association’s virtual annual meeting on July 2.
In this role, Davis will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in GMA’s District 3 West Region. He will also attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s annual convention; promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities in the district; advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities, and share with GMA staff any needs and concerns of member cities in his district.
Created in 1933, GMA is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its members. GMA currently represents 537 cities in Georgia.
