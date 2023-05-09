Students at two Douglas County high schools will soon have the opportunity to further enhance their education by learning about cyber security thanks to the CyberStart America program. The organization recently announced Douglas County High School as a Cyber Expansion School and Lithia Springs High School as a Cyber Opportunity School in the county. It also awarded the district a District of Distinction Award in January for having one of the highest amounts of students registered with the program in the state.
For being named schools of distinction, both DCHS and LSHS will receive $2,500 prizes to continue investing in their students’ cybersecurity educations.
The program, which is sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation (NCSF) and the SANS Institute, features a series of online challenges that allow students to act as cyber protection agents. In the game, students will solve cybersecurity-related puzzles while exploring topics such as code-breaking, programming, networking, and digital forensics. And the best part is that no prior knowledge of computer science is required by students or teachers to begin the program.
While playing, students are also able to compete in the game with other students from across the state to win scholarships, prizes, and recognition for themselves and their schools. Currently, over 50 students in Douglas County have been participating in the program through their cybersecurity courses, and many hope to see that number increase as the game gains popularity.
