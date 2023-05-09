Cyberstart

Students at two Douglas County high schools will soon have the opportunity to further enhance their education by learning about cyber security thanks to the CyberStart America program. The organization recently announced Douglas County High School as a Cyber Expansion School and Lithia Springs High School as a Cyber Opportunity School in the county. It also awarded the district a District of Distinction Award in January for having one of the highest amounts of students registered with the program in the state.

For being named schools of distinction, both DCHS and LSHS will receive $2,500 prizes to continue investing in their students’ cybersecurity educations.

