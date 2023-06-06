Yang

Five Metro Atlanta high school students have been selected as Bank of America Student Leaders to work with Eastlake Foundation this summer, while building essential workforce experience and leadership skills. Pictured L-R: Isabel Yang, MiCai Haywood, Roland Foster, Elsa Mathew-Lewis, (not pictured Diya Rao).

 Bank of America/Special

ATLANTA – Bank of America recently announced five metro Atlanta high school juniors and seniors were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with firsthand experience serving their communities. As part of the program, the students will develop leadership and practical workforce skills while working with local nonprofits, including the Eastlake Foundation, all while earning $17 per hour.

With changing economic environments and a shifting job market, young people need access to workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities. The private sector has a role to play to help better position and support young adults to be successful in today’s workforce. Along with the Student Leaders program, Bank of America is connecting 35 more teens and young adults to paid jobs and internships across Atlanta through its Financial Center Apprenticeship and Summer Youth programs.