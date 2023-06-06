ATLANTA – Bank of America recently announced five metro Atlanta high school juniors and seniors were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with firsthand experience serving their communities. As part of the program, the students will develop leadership and practical workforce skills while working with local nonprofits, including the Eastlake Foundation, all while earning $17 per hour.
With changing economic environments and a shifting job market, young people need access to workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities. The private sector has a role to play to help better position and support young adults to be successful in today’s workforce. Along with the Student Leaders program, Bank of America is connecting 35 more teens and young adults to paid jobs and internships across Atlanta through its Financial Center Apprenticeship and Summer Youth programs.
“By providing the pathways and resources for young adults to gain the foundational work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in our community’s long-term economic growth,” said Al McRae, president, Bank of America Atlanta. “The teens selected for this paid summer intern program are truly extraordinary but may not have had access to opportunities like this until now. The Student Leaders program is just one example of how we connect people to meaningful employment resources that also builds a stronger pipeline of diverse talent for our local workforce.”
The class of 2023 Atlanta Bank of America Student Leaders are:
• Roland Foster III, Marietta, Pace Academy
• MiCai Haywood, Fairburn, Westlake High School
• Elsa Mathew-Lewis, Decatur, Decatur High School
• Diya Rao, McDonough, Eagle's Landing High School
• Isabel Yang, Douglasville, Douglas County High School
Later this summer, Student Leaders will travel to Washington D.C. for a week-long, all expenses paid, national leadership summit focused on the power of cross-sector collaboration and community advocacy. At the first in-person Summit since 2019, Student Leaders from across the nation will discuss the importance of civic engagement and meet with members of Congress.
Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Atlanta-based Student Leaders are participating in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with the East Lake Foundation. This year marks the 11th year the East Lake Foundation has hosted Bank of America Student Leaders from Atlanta. Since 2013, more than 50 Atlanta Student Leaders have interned with the East Lake Foundation, an organization that works to enable residents in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood and families at Charles R. Drew Charter School to build a better future for themselves through its integrated and holistic model for community revitalization that includes mixed-income housing, high-quality education, and community wellness.
