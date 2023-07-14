Whenever I travel, I tend to notice the landscape more than historical sites. On a recent trip to France, I saw many white blooms in trees alongside the roadways. Upon closer examination, I discovered that these were black locust trees. I knew those were native to the southeastern United States, so I began to investigate how they got to France.

We tend to think of the settlement of America beginning with Plymouth Rock, but we forget that the French and Spanish had settlements and explorers in the United States before the British. The black locust is one instance of a tree traveling from North America to Europe and then becoming invasive.

Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.