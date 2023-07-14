Whenever I travel, I tend to notice the landscape more than historical sites. On a recent trip to France, I saw many white blooms in trees alongside the roadways. Upon closer examination, I discovered that these were black locust trees. I knew those were native to the southeastern United States, so I began to investigate how they got to France.
We tend to think of the settlement of America beginning with Plymouth Rock, but we forget that the French and Spanish had settlements and explorers in the United States before the British. The black locust is one instance of a tree traveling from North America to Europe and then becoming invasive.
If one researches how the black locust came to France, you will find that the oldest black locust tree in France resides in the Square René Viviani in Paris. This black locust is said to have been planted by Jean Robin in 1601; however, Jean Robin never came to America, nor are any other French explorers listed as having visited the southern states at this time. Jean Robin was the gardener to Henry III, Henry IV and Louis III during this time. Whether or not he planted the first tree, the tree bears his name (Robinia pseudoacacia). At any rate, this same black locust still exists in France and is currently supported by concrete columns.
The black locust appears to track the history of America in a way that no other tree does. As the strongest available timber, it helped build Jamestown. “Nails” produced from its wood helped decide the fate of America in the War of 1812. English ships were made with ordinary oak nails while the American ships used nails made of black locust. When hit with a canon, British ships came apart, but the American ships held. Needless to say, the export of locust nails to England increased greatly after the war.
Early Americans found that the natives planted black locust trees near their homes since locust wood was used by the natives to make their bows. The resistance to rotting is one of the hallmarks of black locusts. Posts used in Jamestown were still standing 100 years later. Washington planted black locust trees at Mount Vernon, and Americans and Europeans seem to begin to appreciate the black locust tree at the same time.
Although the tree only blooms for about three weeks, honey from these flowers is widely appreciated. Because of the black locust’s relationship to the pea family, it fixes nitrogen in its roots. The trees were planted along rail lines in England because of its resistance to pollution. Currently, it is being planted on old mining sites since it is able to grow in a wide variety of soils.
In Williamsburg, black locust posts are used to line garden beds, and that is where I can see its value returning. We are now utilizing treated wood for garden beds; but, by using black locust, the garden bed edging would not need replacement.
Wood was treated with arsenic prior to 2003, and some of that wood is still in use.
Today’s wood is treated with copper, and lasts around 7 years (based on personal observation).
Black locust is now considered invasive in France, growing along road banks and railroads in southern and western France. It spreads both by seed and colonization. Here in our area, we do not have such a problem.
They say that travel provides one with an education; it has certainly given me much to think about, particularly about this one currently underutilized tree.
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.