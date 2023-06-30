Master Gardeners

Fly poison or stagger grass.

Amianthium muscitoxicum is a pretentious sounding name for such a petite little plant. Also known as Fly Poison or Stagger Grass, this plant was once used to make homemade fly poison. Farmers also fought to keep it out of their pastures because it would adversely affect their cattle. But, used in the home landscape, it is a special delight in a shaded garden.

I had quite forgotten that I had planted some Fly Poison in a bed near the driveway. As I left home (late as usual), my eye caught a flash of white as I whizzed out to the street. Well, late already, what would a few more minutes matter? I put the car in reverse and hopped out to see what had caught my eye. The white flash was the bloom of one of my favorites, Fly Poison.