Amianthium muscitoxicum is a pretentious sounding name for such a petite little plant. Also known as Fly Poison or Stagger Grass, this plant was once used to make homemade fly poison. Farmers also fought to keep it out of their pastures because it would adversely affect their cattle. But, used in the home landscape, it is a special delight in a shaded garden.
I had quite forgotten that I had planted some Fly Poison in a bed near the driveway. As I left home (late as usual), my eye caught a flash of white as I whizzed out to the street. Well, late already, what would a few more minutes matter? I put the car in reverse and hopped out to see what had caught my eye. The white flash was the bloom of one of my favorites, Fly Poison.
When it first emerges in early spring, it is very unremarkable—just looks like a clump of grass with wide leaves about two feet long. Give it a few weeks after the leaves emerge, and you will see a leafless stalk about 1-3 feet tall. Atop this stalk a raceme will form (which is just a fancy way of saying a collection of flowers with short stalks along the same stem). Some Fly Poison plants have racemes that are cone-shaped while others are more rounded on the top. Either way, they are very attractive flowers with a fairly long bloom time since the flowers open sequentially from the bottom of the raceme to the top.
Mine have been blooming for most of the month of May, and still haven’t opened all the blossoms. As they age, the flowers tend to become a bronzy-green giving way to a bright orange fruit. As the fruit ripens, I’ll slip a draw string bag around the seed pods to collect seeds. According to all I have read, it is difficult to propagate from seeds, but I’ve developed a hobby of seed propagation, so we’ll see what happens.
I had a visitor who was out for a stroll stop by one day to tell me she enjoyed seeing all my flowers on her daily walk. Then she sheepishly said she had a question that had been puzzling her for some time. When asked what her question was, she said she just kept wondering why I had little white socks on my plants. These were the seed collection bags. I thought it was so funny, so maybe I’ll start production of my own plant socks!
The easier way to propagate is by bulb separation, but I don’t like to disturb them when they are doing so well. I suppose that, when your Fly Poison produces two or more blooms per clump, you will know there are bulbs under the soil waiting to be dug and separated. Maybe one day, I’ll get brave enough to risk it.
If you decide you’d like to grow some Fly Poison in your yard, find a partly-shaded area that is somewhat moist but well-drained. Give it at least a couple of hours of direct sun. I have them in two locations where they get some early morning direct sun in one bed and late afternoon sun in the other. My experience is that the ones in the morning sun are growing much larger than the others. Fly Poison can tolerate more sun, but you may have to water it more for best performance.
Since all parts of this plant are toxic, handle them with care. I never knew about their toxicity when I rescued my first plants, but I have been growing them for years with no adverse reactions. I just don’t go out and graze in my flower gardens!
Best of all, Fly Poison is a source of nectar and pollen for some pollinators. We must all be more aware of the need for pollinator friendly plants. Even if you are averse to some insects, all of us need to learn to tolerate insects in our garden if we want to eat. Most of our food is pollinated by insects.
If you are interested in knowing about native plants, visit our Facebook page, West Georgia Chapter Native Plant Society, as well as the website noted below. Both will keep you aware of meetings, native plant sales and opportunities to become involved with the organization.
