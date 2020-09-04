The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) in an effort to find a local teen who was last seen in May.
Deondra Steward, 17, was last seen on May 28 in Douglasville, according to the sheriff’s office.
She is described by the sheriff’s office as being 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say Steward originally left on her own. But they say they are now asking for help from the public to help get her home after exhausting all possible leads including checking with friends and family and known hang-outs before releasing the BOLO.
Anyone with information about Steward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. James Little at 770-920-3923 or jlittle@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
