The Douglas County School System recently announced its school-level Teachers of the Year (TOTY) for the 2023-2024 school year.
These teachers were selected by peers to represent theirs schools as TOTYs for demonstrating outstanding commitment and dedication to their students and the profession.
Their tireless efforts, passion for teaching, and innovative approaches have inspired and motivated students to excel academically and personally, the school system said.
Each school-level nominee will now move on to compete for the honor of being named the county-wide teacher of the year in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.