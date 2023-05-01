Every year, nominations for the Exemplary English Learner Award and the Exemplary ESOL Educator Award are submitted for ESOL students and teachers. These nominations are evaluated by a committee composed of Central Office personnel.

The ESOL Program of the Douglas County School System is proud to congratulate Jin Wang as Exemplary English Learner and Allen Newsome, ESOL teacher at Lithia Springs High School as the 2022-2023 Exemplary ESOL Educator.

Trending Videos