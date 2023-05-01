Every year, nominations for the Exemplary English Learner Award and the Exemplary ESOL Educator Award are submitted for ESOL students and teachers. These nominations are evaluated by a committee composed of Central Office personnel.
The ESOL Program of the Douglas County School System is proud to congratulate Jin Wang as Exemplary English Learner and Allen Newsome, ESOL teacher at Lithia Springs High School as the 2022-2023 Exemplary ESOL Educator.
Wang is a 12th grader at DCHS and embodies the quality of resilience and excellence as she ventures into an American education.
She remains an active ESOL student, but this never hinders her from fulfilling her dream.
She took AP and Honors classes and left a great impression on her teachers. She also helps with the ESOL program as a volunteer in ensuring newcomer students know their schedules and who to seek for assistance as needed. She is always available for students who need support with their studies and extracurricular events in school. Wang plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall.
Principal Kenja Parks says that with Wang’s determination and commitment to learning, there is no doubt she will be successful in any endeavor she will take.
Newsome has been an ESOL teacher for seven years. He has made an impact on the students, faculty, community, and culture of Lithia Springs High School.
His dedication and commitment to student success makes him a stand-out in his field. He is humble and believes in working for the good of the students rather than seeking praise or being in the spotlight.
Principal Travis Joshua says that Newsome is an Exemplary ESOL Teacher because he ensures that ESOL students are served to the highest degree possible.
