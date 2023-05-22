After Lithia Springs High School was named Cyber Opportunity School by the CyberStart America Program, two students have made groundbreaking individual achievements in Georgia’s CyberStart program as well.
LSHS’ Kingston Vastine has become the first-ever student in the district to attain gold status as well as the first to earn the prestigious National Cyber Scholar designation.
To earn the recognition, Vastine was among the 1,000 highest-scoring students, and he has earned a free invitation to the Cyber Foundations Immersion Academy.
The multi-week program is centered around the nationally recognized SANS Cyber Foundations online training course and certification.
Students who participate also get to hear from America’s top cybersecurity experts about current issues and trends within the field.
Along with Vastine, LSHS’ Marshawn Judge was also named a National Cyber Scholar for his work in the CyberStart program. Judge was also awarded silver status, thereby making him the first and only student in the district to reach this remarkable milestone. He has also earned an invitation to the Cyber Foundations Immersion Academy this summer.
