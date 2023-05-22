Cyber pic

Lithia Springs High School’s Kingston Vastine and Marshawn Judge have made groundbreaking individual achievements in Georgia’s CyberStart program.

 DCSS/Special

After Lithia Springs High School was named Cyber Opportunity School by the CyberStart America Program, two students have made groundbreaking individual achievements in Georgia’s CyberStart program as well.

LSHS’ Kingston Vastine has become the first-ever student in the district to attain gold status as well as the first to earn the prestigious National Cyber Scholar designation.

