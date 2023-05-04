Last week, several DCSS teachers and students were honored by the West Metro Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at their annual Night of Champions banquet.
Leslie Scream, a teacher at Mason Creek Middle School, was named the organization’s Huddle Leader of the Year for her work leading her school’s program.
“I was definitely honored to win the award,” said Scream. “I knew that I’d won a little while before it was announced so I could plan to attend the banquet, but it was still such an honor to be nominated and receive the award. West Metro FCA has over 200 campuses that it serves, so this just makes it that much more of an honor to win.”
Scream has been involved with MCMS’ FCA for six years, and she has been the school’s huddle leader for the past two years. As the huddle leader, she organizes huddle meetings each Friday for the school. During each huddle, students usually have breakfast and play a large group game before hearing from a speaker.
“I really enjoy getting to play games with the students and watching them have fun, but the most rewarding part is definitely seeing them grow in their faith,” said Scream. “Seeing some go from being shy at the beginning of the year to eventually being confident enough to volunteer to pray by the end is what is most fun and rewarding to me.”
At the banquet, two Lithia Springs High School students, Jai’Que Hart and Cole Nash, were also recognized as FCA’s Male Athletes of the Year. Both Hart and Nash are multi-sport athletes who also actively participate in the school’s FCA program.
Chestnut Log Middle School was also recognized as this year’s E3 Award winner. The E3 Award is presented to a school who displays FCA’s pillars of engaging, equipping, and empowering through partnerships in ministry. This year, FCA highlighted the school’s partnership with First Baptist Church Douglasville and the church’s willingness to step in and serve the school’s athletes, teachers, and staff.
“Our students really look forward to Friday morning FCA. It gives them a peaceful, motivational moment to start their Friday before going into the weekend,” said CLMS Principal Angela Holley. “The partnership with First Baptist has also had such a good impact on our staff as well by showing them support and how appreciated they are.”
FBC Douglasville Pastor Tim Akin echoed this, adding that the church is grateful to be a part of CLMS’ FCA program and share in the impact that it has on the school’s campus.
“We are so thankful that we get to be a small part of Jesus Christ reaching this area with the Gospel and transforming lives because of our partnership with CLMS and FCA,” said Akin.
