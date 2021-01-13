SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 14 through, Monday, Jan. 18, for a system upgrade.
During the closing, customers will not be able to visit in person or utilize DDS Online Services or the DDS 2 Go mobile app.
DDS will be operational on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and asks for patience as Team Members adjust to the new system.
Tips for Better Service
• Please make an appointment for service here https://dds.georgia.gov/your-georgia-drivers-license/appointments as it will expedite your visit.
• There may be longer waits as Team Members become proficient with the new system.
• Always, check DDS Online Services at www.dds.georgia.gov to be sure that your service can not be handled without coming in.
All DDS online accounts will need to be reestablished to utilize the most recent security enhancements.
For all updates, please follow DDS on Social Media @Georgiadds.
