Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union with $6.8 billion in assets, began accepting applications for its 2021 Philanthropic Fund grant program on July 1.
Throughout 2021, the program will distribute a total of $125,000 to 20 non-profit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people and financial literacy and education, including programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEM/STEAM).
Since its inception, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund has invested $630,000 in 148 non-profit organizations that offer education, career training, and health and human services to tens of thousands of people in metro Atlanta.
“We have seen, first-hand, the positive impact these worthwhile organizations make in the lives of individuals, children and families,” said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. “As our Philanthropic Fund enters its eighth year, we remain committed to investing in initiatives that support education and the physical and financial health of those who live in the communities we are privileged to serve.”
The application window for the 2021 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund opens Wednesday, July 1, 2020 and closes Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www. DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.
In addition to its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community invests in local communities through school sponsorships, scholarship programs, and support of chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.
About Delta Community Credit UnionDelta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future.
Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 417,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS.
Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www. facebook.com/Delt Community and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.
